Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured in the 1987 bomb attack

Remembrance Sunday 1987 was a day that the people of Enniskillen would never forget.

They bear the scars.

It is exactly 30 years since the IRA bomb exploded at the cenotaph, shattering lives and future dreams.

On Wednesday, families will once again gather, wreaths in hand, at the end of Belmore Street in the County Fermanagh town. They will remember not the dead of the wars, but those whom they loved and lost.

Image copyright PA Image caption The scene at the cenotaph in Enniskillen after the 1987 bombing

Eleven people died and more than 60 were injured that 8 November morning in what became known as the "Poppy Day bomb".

Former school principal Ronnie Hill slipped into a coma two days after the explosion.

He never woke up and, 13 years later he died. His name was subsequently added to the list of the Enniskillen bomb victims.

They were:

Edward Armstrong

Wesley and Bertha Armstrong

Samuel Gault

Kitchener and Jessie Johnston

William and Agnes Mullan

Johnny Megaw

Albertha Quinton

Marie Wilson

Ronnie Hill

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption People were buried in several feet of rubble

The bomb went off without warning at 10:45 GMT at the town's cenotaph. It blew out one of the building's walls, showering the area with debris and burying some people in several feet of rubble.

Those who died in the attack were all Protestant and they included three married couples, a reserve police officer and several pensioners.

In Context

Following the bombing, Gordon Wilson whose daughter, Marie, was killed and who was himself injured in the attack, set the tone.

He repeated his 20-year-old daughter's final words to him as they both lay in the rubble of the bombing.

"Daddy, I love you very much," she said.

Mr Wilson said: "I bear no ill will. Dirty sort of talk is not going to bring her back to life. She was a great wee lassie."

A group called Enniskillen Together was set up to further the cause of reconciliation in the area.

The IRA lost support worldwide after the bombing.

On Remembrance Day 1997, the leader of the IRA's political wing, Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams, formally apologised for the bombing.

Following the attack, the Queen sent her "heartfelt sympathy" to the people of Enniskillen and the then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, called it "utterly barbaric" and "a blot on mankind".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Who were the victims of the Enniskillen bombing?

Fast forward 30 years and on Wednesday, families will gather at the new Presbyterian Church hall to remember the horror that brought them together and to reflect on how times have changed for Northern Ireland.

Shortly after 10:00 GMT, they will make their way just a few yards up the road to the area around the war memorial, remembering those who made that fateful journey in 1987.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Princess Diana was among those who visited the injured

The Ballyreagh Silver Band will play, just as they did on 8 November 1987.

The families will take their seats at the side of the war memorial. During the service, a memorial will be unveiled.

The former Pipe Major to the Queen, James Stout, will play The Erne Lament.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Mrs Thatcher called the attack "a blot on mankind"

After a two-minute silence, the names of the dead will be read and 12 bells will toll.

Then family members and dignitaries will lay wreaths.

There were 10 arrests in connection with the bombing, but no-one has ever been convicted of the attack.