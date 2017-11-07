Image copyright Portstewart PS/St Colum's PS Image caption Pupils from Portstewart Primary School and St Colum's Primary School worked together on the project

Two Northern Ireland primary schools working together have won a major science prize.

Portstewart Primary School and St Colum's Primary School were awarded the 2017 Rolls Royce Eden award at a ceremony in London.

More than 400 pupils worked together to design and create their own vehicles throughout the 2016-17 school year.

The Eden Award goes to the UK school which has made the most significant contribution to ecology education.

The shared education science project run by both schools was called "Marvellous movers".

Image copyright Portstewart PS/St Colum's PS Image caption More than 400 pupils at both schools worked together to design and create their own vehicles throughout the 2016-17 school year

The schools were also named as runner-up in the overall Rolls Royce science prize.

It is an annual award for innovation in science and maths teaching across the UK.

Teachers from Portstewart and St Colum's were presented with their awards by the Eden project founder Sir Tim Smit on Monday night at the science museum in London.