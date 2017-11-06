Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The alert is on the Antrim Road in north Belfast

A device has been removed for examination after a security alert in north Belfast.

Police have said they are checking to see if the device was viable.

It was found by workmen as they were clearing drains in the Antrim Road area at about lunchtime on Monday.

The Antrim Road was closed for a time and some families were moved from their homes. SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said it had caused significant disruption.

"Commuters and local people experienced chaos today as the Antrim Road was closed between Carlisle Circus and the New Lodge Road," he said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Army bomb disposal experts at the scene of the alert

"This is a major thoroughfare in the north of the city and the disruption was significant."