Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption James Brokenshire will meet with leading EU figures, including Michel Barnier and Phil Hogan

Northern Ireland Secretary of James Brokenshire will update leading EU figures on Stormont's current political situation during meetings in Brussels.

He will also discuss Brexit issues affecting Northern Ireland as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

The latest talks to restore a power-sharing executive at Stormont ended without agreement last week.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will be among those meeting Mr Brokenshire.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January

He will also hold meetings with Sir Julian King, the British European commissioner, to discuss the latest security developments in Northern Ireland, and Phil Hogan, the European commissioner for agriculture and rural development, to discuss Northern Ireland's agricultural interests in regards to Brexit.

MEPs will also be updated on efforts restore an executive at Stormont.

"My visit to Brussels today comes at an important time. Negotiations are under way and we want to secure an agreement that delivers for all parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland," Mr Brokenshire said.

"As secretary of state, I am fully committed to ensuring that, as negotiations progress, the interests of Northern Ireland are protected and advanced, through the development of specific solutions to address its unique circumstances.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michel Barnier is the EU's chief Brexit negotiator

"Of course it would be better if there were an executive in place, with whom we could also engage directly, and that is why we are working to ensure the resumption of stable devolved government in Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January, when the governing parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row.

The government has said it will implement a budget for the region, as the parties continued failure to establish an executive means public services are starting to run out of money.