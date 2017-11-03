Tyres of 12 cars slashed in Short Strand attacks
- 3 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The tyres of 12 vehicles were slashed in the Short Strand area of east Belfast overnight, police have said.
The attacks were carried out in Perry Court, Madrid Street, Clandeboye Drive and Clandeboye Gardens. At least one tyre on each vehicle was damaged.
Sgt Anne McCourt said: "At this time there is no suggestion that the incidents are hate crimes."
Officers were working to establish a motive and appealed for witnesses, she added.