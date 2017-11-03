Image copyright Google Image caption Vehicles were damaged in Madrid Street and nearby roads

The tyres of 12 vehicles were slashed in the Short Strand area of east Belfast overnight, police have said.

The attacks were carried out in Perry Court, Madrid Street, Clandeboye Drive and Clandeboye Gardens. At least one tyre on each vehicle was damaged.

Sgt Anne McCourt said: "At this time there is no suggestion that the incidents are hate crimes."

Officers were working to establish a motive and appealed for witnesses, she added.