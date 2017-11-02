A 45-year-old man has died in an incident involving a quad bike in County Tyrone.

It happened in Plumbridge at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday. A rapid response paramedic, an accident and emergency crew and the air ambulance attended.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the community was in shock.

"I knew the man well and had a meeting with him only last week," he said.

"His death will be a serious loss to the community and to local people. It's hard to imagine," he added.