Image copyright Tourism NI Image caption Several sites along Northern Ireland's north coast are earmarked for heritage conservation cash

Some of Northern Ireland's most important military heritage sites are to be conserved in a new multi-million pounds project.

The first tranche of money released will allow work to begin on the scheme focused on the Causeway coast's Napoleonic, World War One, World War Two and Troubles-era buildings.

They include Aghanloo airfield at Limavady in County Londonderry.

Image copyright CCGHT Image caption Airfield control buildings at Aghanloo could be turned into educational sites

It is one of the region's best-preserved World War Two airfields.

The plan is to develop it as an educational site that will also have some commercial uses.

Grange Beg pill box near Castlerock in County Londonderry is a scheduled monument within a National Trust nature reserve.

Image copyright CCGHT Image caption Grange Beg pill box could be used as a look-out for bird-watchers and nature lovers

It could be adapted to become a sheltered hide for nature lovers.

There are also plans to develop the tourism potential of Magilligan heavy anti-aircraft battery, a few miles further west in County Londonderry.

Three guns were installed there during World War Two, supported by a complex of magazines, a command post and other accommodation.

Image copyright CCGHT Image caption The anti-aircraft battery at Magilligan is in excellent condition, with many of its original features still intact

The Heritage Lottery Fund has released more than £200,000 to start the project.

The rest of the money will flow when the five-year scheme has been approved.

Three quarters of it will be provided by the fund with the rest being raised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, which is overseeing the project.