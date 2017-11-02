Image caption The trial took place at Dungannon Crown Court

A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the case of a police officer accused of two counts of shoplifting.

Linda Totten, 50, whose address was given as PSNI Enniskillen, denied the charges dating back almost four years.

The trial was set to last three days at Dungannon Crown Court, but ended up lasting nine.

Ms Totten, who was a serving police sergeant at the time, was accused of stealing goods from Asda Enniskillen on 20 and 24 December 2013.

On the second occasion, goods worth £156.81 were allegedly taken. The amount from the first incident has not been disclosed.

The jury was discharged on Thursday after the foreman indicated they could not agree.

Ms Totten was released on continuing bail to return later this month, when she will learn if the case is to be re-run.

The judge said if there was to be a retrial, he would like it to happen as soon as possible, preferably before Christmas.