Airline to buy 31 C-Series Bombardier planes
A European airline intends to buy at least 31 of Bombardier's C-Series planes, the aerospace firm has said.
The company said the un-named airline has signed a letter of intent for 31 firm orders, with options for a further 30 aircraft.
It expects the deal to be agreed before the end of this year.
The wings for the C-Series are made at Bombardier's Belfast operation, providing employment for about 1,000 people.
Alain Bellemare, Bombardier's chief executive, said: "This significant new order confirms the increasing confidence customers have in the C Series."
Based on the list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately $2.4bn (£1.81m), rising to nearly $4.8bn should all 30 options be exercised.
Last month, Airbus agreed to take a majority stake in the C-Series project.
Mr Bellemare said: "As Airbus joins the program, and with the C-Series continuing to prove itself in service, we expect sales momentum to accelerate quickly."
For the third quarter of 2017 Bombardier posted a net loss of $117m on turnover of $3.8bn.