Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A bomb disposal robot was pictured searching the area

A security alert in the Poleglass area of west Belfast has entered a third day, as police search for a device.

Police say that some of the cordon points have been moved and that some roads in the area are now accessible.

The security operation began on the Bell Steel Road and Pantridge Road on Monday afternoon.

Police said they had been "made aware that a suspect device has been abandoned in the Poleglass area".

A number of families have been moved from their homes.

Pantridge Road is now open as far as Bell Steele Road and Pembrooke Loop is accessible from the Brianswell Road, but a section of the Pantridge Road remains closed.

Image caption There was disruption to traffic near Poleglass on Tuesday evening

On Tuesday, SDLP councillor Brian Heading said the device had been abandoned by a new dissident group who "aren't wanted in our communities".

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said the alert was raised after "coded warning phone calls" by those "believed to be from a dissident organisation".

In a Facebook post, he said those behind the alert had "put this community at risk".

Mr Magennis said the alert had caused "widespread disruption" for workers and residents.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A number of families have been moved from their homes

"Healthcare workers contacted me this morning to say they visit the elderly in those areas and they cannot get in to do their job to look after them," he added.

Supt Robert Murdie, said that those responsible for the alert "wish to instil fear, disrupt the community and attempt to detract officers from delivering the policing service the local community of west Belfast want and deserve".

He said he understood that the searches caused disruption to people in the area, but he said they are required to keep people safe.