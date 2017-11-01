Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after the "sudden death" of a man at a house in north Belfast.

The man, in his 20s, was found dead in North Queen Street on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and a post mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause.

Two men, aged 27 and 24, and a 20-year-old woman, who were all in the house at the time, remain in police custody.