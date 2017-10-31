Image copyright PSNI Image caption Anne O'Neill was found fatally wounded in the garden of her parents' Ardmore Avenue home

The death of a mother of two in west Belfast was a "deeply painful double tragedy," a priest has said.

Anne O'Neill, 51, was found fatally injured in the back garden of her elderly parents' home in Finaghy on Saturday 24 October.

Her son, Declan Kevin O'Neill, 27, has denied murdering his mother.

At Mrs O'Neill's Funeral Mass on Tuesday, the Rev Feargal McGrady told mourners; "We cannot change the past, but we can live for the future."

In his homily in St Anne's Church, Kingsway, the priest prayed for all of Mrs O'Neill's family, including her son, Declan.

Image caption Declan Kevin O'Neill, 27, denies murdering his mother

He said Mrs O'Neill's elderly parents, Claire and George had lost a beloved grand daughter, Louise, just two years ago.

"We all love Claire and George and our hearts are breaking for them and all the family," he said.