Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Randalstown
- 31 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after he was hit by a car in Randalstown, County Antrim, overnight.
It happened on the Portglenone Road, close to Groggan Primary School, at about 01:15 GMT.
The Portglenone Road remains closed between the Mucklerammer Road and Coolsythe Road while the scene is examined by police.
The man's name has not yet been released and it is not know what age he was.