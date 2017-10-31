A man has died after he was hit by a car in Randalstown, County Antrim, overnight.

It happened on the Portglenone Road, close to Groggan Primary School, at about 01:15 GMT.

The Portglenone Road remains closed between the Mucklerammer Road and Coolsythe Road while the scene is examined by police.

The man's name has not yet been released and it is not know what age he was.