Image copyright News Letter

Stormont's latest deadline and the fall-out from the claims of an ex-PSNI officer bomb victim that he was shunned by the GAA community take up much of the focus on Tuesday's papers.

Both the Irish News and News Letter feature Peadar Heffron's story on its front pages.

"GAA club 'should say sorry' to bomb victim" is the News Letter's lead story.

The reports come two days after Mr Heffron's interview with Joe Brolly in the Sunday Independent, in which he recalled the day he was seriously injured by a car bomb in 2010.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Peadar Heffron lost a leg and was seriously injured in a car bomb attack in 2010

Mr Heffron said he was ostracised by his GAA club after deciding to join the PSNI and did not even receive a letter from the club as he recovered from the devastating attack.

Trevor Ringland, a reconciliation activist and former Irish rugby international, told the News Letter that the onus was on Mr Heffron's former club, Creggan Kickhams GAC, to "take a hard look at itself", reach out to its former player and issue an apology.

He added, however, that people should not allow "the actions of one club to define the entire GAA".

Visa woe

In the Irish News, the GAA's Ulster Council said it had worked closely with the police for the last 15 years and that "through its community and engagement programmes, the GAA has also worked with Peadar and other members of the PSNI in developing better relations for all in our society".

Over in the Belfast Telegraph, the front page lead is a visa row that is preventing a DUP councillor from seeing his wife, who recently went through a miscarriage.

Nathan Anderson told the paper that he had been "sitting with my head in my hands in tears many times" over the situation that meant he and his wife Rachel are 5,000 miles apart.

The couple married in June but have only spent three weeks together after Rachel was denied a visa for the UK.

In the time since, the couple have lost a baby.

"It was so hard for me to leave my new bride in the first place and it was so difficult for her to be separated from her new husband," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Image caption DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson is confident £1m deal money will come through for NI

"Then, suddenly, we were both grieving for a child and we we were so far apart."

Elsewhere, it's deadline day at Stormont yet again.

"Talked out" is the headline in the Daily Mirror while the Belfast Telegraph declares: "Deadline pushed back yet again as SF and DUP make 'progress' on deal."

An analysis piece by the paper's political editor Suzanne Breen headlined "Desperate attempt to keep the show on the road" does not point towards an optimistic outcome.

"If an agreement is reached, most people will be doubtful that any new Executive will function successfully and survive," she writes.

In the News Letter, DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson says that the £1bn secured for Northern Ireland in its deal with the Conservative Party should start flowing before the end of the year and that he had no concerns about the money eventually being made available.

Image copyright Presseye Image caption The IFA were fined by Fifa after a poppy display at a World Cup qualifiier in 2016

Meanwhile, with Remembrance Sunday approaching, Northern Ireland's football authorities are awaiting confirmation that they'll be allowed to wear poppies on their shirts in the upcoming World Cup play-offs.

The Daily Mirror reports that the IFA - along with their counterparts in England, Wales and Scotland - have asked Fifa for dispensation to wear the emblems and have already received the backing of their opponents Switzerland.

And finally, it wouldn't be Halloween without a frightful face or two - and that's what you'll get if you have a look at the Belfast Telegraph today.

Two undead heads - skin peeling, sores oozing pus, teeth yellowed and decayed - stare grimly back from the front page. But who could it be?

We don't want to spoil the surprise - but let's just say one of them looks like he's had a few too many early mornings in the BBC Good Morning Ulster studio.