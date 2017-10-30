Image caption The case was heard at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday

Two men have appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court charged with kidnapping a man in the city.

Damien Donaghy, 31, from Circular Road, Creggan, and George McBrearty, 33, from Burnfoot, County Donegal, are jointly charged with kidnapping a 37-year-old man.

The alleged incident happened at Westway in Creggan on Thursday.

A detective constable said the victim told detectives as many as four men were involved in the incident.

The victim said he was taken to a wooded area near Kildrum Gardens, where he was interrogated and threatened by two men who said they were going to shoot him.

A defence solicitor said the alleged victim did not want to pursue a complaint.

Bail was refused, and the defendants were remanded in custody until 23 November.