Northern Ireland

Two charged with kidnapping man in Londonderry

Londonderry Magistrates' Court
Image caption The case was heard at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday

Two men have appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court charged with kidnapping a man in the city.

Damien Donaghy, 31, from Circular Road, Creggan, and George McBrearty, 33, from Burnfoot, County Donegal, are jointly charged with kidnapping a 37-year-old man.

The alleged incident happened at Westway in Creggan on Thursday.

A detective constable said the victim told detectives as many as four men were involved in the incident.

The victim said he was taken to a wooded area near Kildrum Gardens, where he was interrogated and threatened by two men who said they were going to shoot him.

A defence solicitor said the alleged victim did not want to pursue a complaint.

Bail was refused, and the defendants were remanded in custody until 23 November.