The Catholic Church is reviewing security at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast following a fire on Friday night.

The front gates were damaged in the blaze.

Fr Edward McGee said the fire violated the sanctuary of a site of burial.

"Places of burial hold deep significance for all within the community and such places should not be targeted for criminal acts," he said.

It is believed traffic cones and a wheelie bin were placed behind the gates and set on fire on by a group of young people.

Fr McGee said: "This action is particularly shocking because it engenders a sense of distress among the local community whose loved ones are buried within this sacred place."