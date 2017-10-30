Thousands attend Belfast's Halloween Monster Mash
Thousands of people gather at the Belfast's Titanic Slipways for the Halloween Monster Mash.
Thousands of people gathered at the Titanic Slipways for the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast on Sunday evening
The Mexican Day of the Dead theme meant spine-chilling skulls were the order of the day
There was a creepy carnival atmosphere, with street theatre acts keeping children entertained
Scary samba dancers got their groove on to the spooky music
The freaky fun took place in the shadows of the famous Harland and Wolff cranes
The entertainment was weird, wonderful and ghoulishly good
If you've got it, haunt it!
A fireworks display lit up the Belfast skyline to bring the eerie evening to an end