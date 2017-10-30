Thousands attend Belfast's Halloween Monster Mash

Thousands of people gather at the Belfast's Titanic Slipways for the Halloween Monster Mash.

  • A family in costumes at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    Thousands of people gathered at the Titanic Slipways for the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast on Sunday evening

  • A performer at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    The Mexican Day of the Dead theme meant spine-chilling skulls were the order of the day

  • Children in costumes with a performer at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    There was a creepy carnival atmosphere, with street theatre acts keeping children entertained

  • Performers at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    Scary samba dancers got their groove on to the spooky music

  • A performer at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    The freaky fun took place in the shadows of the famous Harland and Wolff cranes

  • A performer at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    The entertainment was weird, wonderful and ghoulishly good

  • Performers at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    If you've got it, haunt it!

  • Firework at the Halloween Monster Mash in Belfast Pacemaker

    A fireworks display lit up the Belfast skyline to bring the eerie evening to an end