It's Stormont D-day in Northern Ireland, but the chances of a deal are pretty slim judging by the lack of a mention on Monday's front pages.

Only the Belfast Telegraph and News Letter carry today's big political story on its front pages and both limit it to just a small mention.

Instead the front pages feature heavily on weekend road deaths, the robbery of a 100-year-old man and an extraordinary interview with Peadar Heffron, a PSNI officer who survived a car bomb in 2010.

It's the latter story that focuses most attention on the front of the Belfast Telegraph and Irish News.

"GAA club shunned me says ex-PSNI officer who lost leg in bomb attack" is the headline in the Irish News while the Belfast Telegraph headline likewise focuses on his "anger at GAA pals who shunned me for joining PSNI".

Both papers take their coverage from an interview published in the Sunday Independent between Mr Heffron and GAA pundit Joe Brolly.

In the interview, Mr Heffron, a former GAA player, spoke of the moment the bomb exploded changing his life forever.

Peadar Heffron lost a leg and was seriously injured in a car bomb attack in 2010

He also talked about his anger and disappointment at his GAA club for not supporting him.

"I'm a very bitter man. After the bomb, not even a letter from the club," he said.

"Two of the committe visited my parents' house when I was in a coma. My father Frank played for Creggan, was the club referee and the treasurer.

"They said to him when they arrived, 'we are not here on behalf of the club, only in a personal capacity'."

Meanwhile the front page of the News Letter focuses on "misery on our roads" after the death of a County Down teenager in a crash early on Saturday morning.

Later on Sunday, another Northern Ireland man, Brian Hearty from County Armagh, died in a crash in County Louth.

Image caption Deadline deja vu at Stormont - but still no sign of a deal

Elsewhere on the front page, the News Letter does focus some coverage on the Stormont crisis - it reports that the DUP will "not do a bad deal just to hit deadline".

The rest of its political coverage is buried on page 13.

The political outlook is just as pessimistic elsewhere.

"We are heading for direct rule..." is the headline on page two of the Daily Mirror.

"Direct rule looms" declares the Irish News.

"Foster signals no deal is in the offing" says the Belfast Telegraph.

'Fighting fit'

In the Irish News, political correspondent John Manley says "deadlines are no big deal" and the "process will limp on for a while longer".

"Just because Mr Brokenshire has set a budget doesn't mean there can't be a deal and as far as we've seen already, he is loath to impose a final deadline after which a return to devolution is no option."

Elsewhere, the Belfast Telegraph's front page also reports on an attack and robbery of a 100-year-old man who "feared thugs would give me a real hammering".

Pat Gillespie, from Strabane, County Tyrone, was held in a chair after a three masked men forced their way in to his home on Friday night and ransacked his house.

But Mr Gillespie, who lives by himself, said he will not let the incident change his life.

"It knocked my confidence for a short time. But I'm back to normal now, fighting fit. This will not stop me, I'm just getting up and getting on with it.

"I'm not going to let these people get me down."