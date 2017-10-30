Image copyright Google Image caption More than 200 jobs are under threat at Schlumberger's Newtoanabbey plant

The Unite trade union is to hold a meeting to challenge Schlumberger's proposal to close its County Antrim plant.

The oilfield services firm said last week that it is proposing to close the Newtownabbey facility next year, putting more than 200 jobs at risk.

Schlumberger has blamed a "severe downturn" in the oil industry for the proposed closure.

Unite is expected to say that the closure is unjustified.

Jackie Pollock, Unite's regional secretary designate, will address workers at the site at a mass meeting scheduled for 11:00 GMT.

'Rejects the logic'

Ahead of the meeting, he questioned why workers in Northern Ireland "are being asked to pay the price for what has been a global downturn".

He accused the company of "looking to further increase profits at the cost of workers".

"Unite rejects the logic of their proposal to close Newtownabbey and is already in discussions to put forward an alternative proposal to management", Mr Pollock is expected to say.

Schlumberger employs 205 full-time workers, including contractors, in Northern Ireland.

The company said it understands the impact that its proposed closure would have if it goes ahead.