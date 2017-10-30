Image copyright AFP

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has called on the Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire to set a budget to ensure a "measure of good government" in the region.

It also said it will not accept "a bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others".

The statement appears to suggest that there is little prospect of agreement in this latest push for a deal.

The DUP and Sinn Féin are due to resume talks at Stormont on Monday.

Late-night discussions on Friday with Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney ended without agreement.

Mr Brokenshire has warned the DUP and Sinn Féin that he will legislate for a budget if there is no deal this week.

But the DUP now wants him to push ahead with that plan.

"Our position has not changed we want to see an executive set up - we would have done it March and sorted these issues in tandem," said the party.

Progress would only be made towards a deal when Sinn Féin drops its "red-line demands", it added.

"Given Sinn Féin have dragged their feet over the last 10 months the secretary of state should bring forward a budget to bring a measure of good government to Northern Ireland."

The DUP said it will continue the discussions as it believes "devolution is best for Northern Ireland".

But it warned that it would not be a part of a "bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others".

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has warned against any move towards direct rule from Westminster and instead suggested a "joint stewardship" arrangement involving both the UK and Irish governments.

"We now find ourselves hours away from a Tory/DUP government in Westminster, gifting Arlene Foster and Theresa May a blank cheque over all of our futures," he said.

"It would be a significant and serious breach of our political accommodation in the north and therefore must not be the automatic and the only fall-back option."

The Alliance Party's deputy leader Stephen Farry has called for an introduction of voluntary coalition at Stormont in the absence of a deal.

"If this is a major leap for some at this moment, or not something directly workable today on the current electoral balance, there are still other interventions," he added.

The executive collapsed in January and Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since then.

Despite endless rounds of discussions, a deal to restore devolution has proved elusive with the introduction of an Irish language act seen as the main issue.