Silverbridge man dies in County Louth crash
- 29 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man in his 20s from Silverbridge in County Armagh has died in a single vehicle collision in County Louth.
Brian Hearty, who was known as Bob, was seriously injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall at Rathmore, Kilkerly, about 5km outside of Dundalk.
The crash happened at about 00.20 local time on the Dundalk to Castleblaney Road.
Mr Hearty was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He played Gaelic football for his home parish, Silverbridge.
Brian (Bob) Hearty RIP. pic.twitter.com/X8HpYVQSAz— Silverbridge GAA (@SilverbridgeGAA) October 29, 2017
