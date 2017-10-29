A 40-year-old man has been beaten with batons in a "paramilitary style attack" by three masked men in Ballymoney, County Antrim.

The attack happened at a house in the Alexandra Avenue area of Town Parks at about 20:30 on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries on his face, hand, legs and ribs.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said it was a "savage attack" and have appealed for information.