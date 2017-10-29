Masked gang beat man with batons at Ballymoney house
A 40-year-old man has been beaten with batons in a "paramilitary style attack" by three masked men in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
The attack happened at a house in the Alexandra Avenue area of Town Parks at about 20:30 on Saturday.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries on his face, hand, legs and ribs.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said it was a "savage attack" and have appealed for information.