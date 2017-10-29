Man arrested after assault in Lurgan
- 29 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has been treated in hospital for his injuries after being assaulted in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Police said the victim sustained a cut to his throat and to the back of his head during the incident, which happened on William Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault.
Police have appealed for information.