A 33-year-old man has been treated in hospital for his injuries after being assaulted in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Police said the victim sustained a cut to his throat and to the back of his head during the incident, which happened on William Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police have appealed for information.