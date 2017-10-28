Northern Ireland

250 homes and businesses without electricity in Bangor

There are 250 homes and businesses without electricity on the outskirts of Bangor, County Down.

There was a power failure shortly after 14:00 BST which affected the Bangor area.

Electricity supply was restored to some customers by 14:30.

NIE Networks engineers are working on restoring power to the remaining homes that are affected.