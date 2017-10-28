Image copyright PA Image caption People with BUPA health insurance are no longer being referred for treatment at any of the hospitals within the Belfast Trust

One of the UK's biggest private health insurance companies has suspended all referrals to Belfast Trust hospitals.

BUPA say the suspension is in place due to the lack of appropriate medical negligence insurance at the hospitals.



According to BUPA, the reason for suspending all referrals is because the "trust doesn't have the medical negligence insurance necessary to treat private patients at its hospitals".

They say they are supporting patients that are already midway through in-patient, out-patient and day-case treatment and would help new customers that have a referral to find alternative arrangements.

This, they say, could include travelling to Britain for treatment if that was deemed necessary .

BUPA have referred to the suspension as "temporary" but they also confirmed that it has been in place for the last six months.

When asked to comment, the trust confirmed that the suspension of referrals was BUPA's decision and that the trust continues to treat people with private health insurance with other companies.

BUPA says it is working with the trust to arrange the appropriate medical negligence insurance so they can return to being on Northern Ireland's recognised list of hospitals.

