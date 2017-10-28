100-year-old man is robbed in Strabane

A 100-year-old man has been robbed at a house in Strabane, County Tyrone.

Police said the pensioner was confronted by three men who forced their way through a back window into the property in the Railway Street area.

They received a report of the incident shortly after 21:30 BST on Friday.

The intruders left with a sum of cash. Police have described the incident as "disgusting and cowardly".