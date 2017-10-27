Brokenshire in late push for Stormont deal

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Secretary of State James Brokenshire may press ahead to set a budget

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is holding talks this evening with the DUP and Sinn Féin at Stormont.

The parties have until Monday to agree a deal to resolve the political impasse and restore the executive.

If there is no agreement by then, Mr Brokenshire will press ahead with legislation to approve a budget for NI.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams have been at Stormont today as talks continued.

The executive collapsed in January and Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since then.

Image caption Naomi Long said the talks had left little room for parties other than the DUP and Sinn Féin

Speaking on the BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme, Alliance leader Naomi Long said there was a lack of structure to the talks process with little opportunity for the other parties to make their voices heard:

"It has been reliant on Sinn Féin and the DUP taking time to engage themselves to try and resolve their differences.

"But it hasn't been a structured process. It hasn't been a process where others have been able to contribute to try to find ways through those difficulties."

Image copyright Conradh na Gaeilge Image caption Irish is seen as important to the wider nationalist community as a symbol of identity

In spite endless rounds of discussions, a deal to restore devolution has proved elusive with the introduction of an Irish language act seen as the main issue.