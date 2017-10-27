Image caption In 1978, the European Court of Human Rights held that the UK had carried out inhuman and degrading treatment

A High Court judge has quashed a decision by the PSNI not to take further steps to identify and prosecute those responsible for the alleged torture of the so-called Hooded Men.

The group were 14 men interned in Northern Ireland in 1971.

They alleged they were subjected to torture techniques sanctioned by the British state.

Surviving members of the group launched a bid for a judicial review against the decision.

Their legal bid came after the PSNI decided in 2014 that there was not enough evidence to warrant an investigation.

As well as seeking a judicial review of the PSNI's decision, the legal bid also challenged decisions by the chief constable, Department of Justice and Northern Ireland Office as "constituting a continuing failure" to order a full and independent investigation.

The written High Court judgement indicated that it meant that the question of an investigation should be revisited but it "did not prescribe how the issue should be taken forward".

It said that the PSNI's decision to end the enquiry was "seriously flawed" and added that a "completely fresh decision process should begin".

The judge dismissed all other grounds for a judicial review.

The fourteen men said they were subjected to torture techniques after being held without trial in 1971.

They said they were forced to listen to constant loud static noise; deprived of sleep, food and water; forced to stand in a stress position and beaten if they fell.

They also said they were hooded and thrown to the ground from helicopters - despite being at near ground level, they had been told they were hundreds of feet in the air.

In 1978, the European Court of Human Rights held that the UK had carried out inhuman and degrading treatment.

However, the court fell short of defining this treatment as "torture".

In 2014, the Irish Government said it would ask the European Court to revise this judgement.