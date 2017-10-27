Image copyright News Letter

World War Two neutrality, a cathedral catwalk and horror in the sewers feature in Friday's papers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is criticised on the front page of the News Letter.

It follows Mr Varadkar's description of World War Two neutrality as Eamon de Valera's "finest hour".

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken says the comments show "poor judgement".

"The crimes committed by fascism in Europe during the Second World War mean that he is on the wrong side of history with regard to these comments," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Eamon de Valera's wartime neutrality was praised by Leo Varadkar

"Furthermore, his comments display a lack of understanding in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of the dismemberment of Czechoslovakia and the annexation of Austria which paved the way for the deaths of many millions of innocent people."

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the cost of utility bills at an empty Stormont.

It says Parliament Buildings has racked up a £1,003,996 bill for electricity, heating, insurance and phones in the last nine months.

While the biggest chunk of the bills was rates - at £798,341 - it also included a £96,635 electricity bill.

The Irish News pictures the man accused of murdering Tyrone woman Charlotte Murray on its front page.

John Patrick Miller, 46, from Redford Park in Dungannon, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2013. She has not been seen since.

Ageing population

Also on the front of The Irish News is the projection that pensioners will outnumber children in Northern Ireland by 2028.

It says that, according to figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency by the mid-2040s NI will have a population of two million.

Eddie Lynch, the commissioner for older people for Northern Ireland, says action needs to be taken to prepare for the ageing population.

The transformation of St Anne's Cathedral into a fashion catwalk features in both The Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption St Anne's Cathedral hosted a fashion show on Thursday night

The Telegraph says that "the usual choristers were replaced by a host of stunning models showcasing the latest designer looks".

The event marked the start of the 24th Belfast Fashionweek.

Rev Mark Niblock of St Anne's tells the Telegraph that those involved with the cathedral were confident it would be treated with respect.

The News Letter reports that two Newry men have become the first father and son in Northern Ireland to be awarded blue plaques for their historical achievements.

Charles Blaney - a former town surveyor who is "acknowledged as having changed the face of Newry - will be commemorated by the Ulster History Circle on Friday at the same location as his son Max.

Max - a bomb disposal officer - was awarded a blue plaque for bravery during the London Blitz.

The News Letter says that Newry's railways, bridges and streets all have Charles Blaney's hand in them.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeffrey Donaldson said there would not be a negative unionist reaction if Pope Francis visits Northern Ireland

The Irish News reports DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson's positive comments on the prospect of a Papal visit to Northern Ireland in 2018.

"It saddens me at times that church leaders do not speak out enough and with the same unequivocal approach to those moral issues," Mr Donaldson said.

"If Pope Francis decides to visit Northern Ireland as part of the visit to this island I don't think there will be a negative reaction from the Protestant community."

The auction of an English drug dealer's movie memorabilia also features in the Belfast Telegraph and Irish News.

Image caption These statues found new homes tonight. Ironman set his owner back £3,100, and the Terminator went for £5,750.

Pictures of ewoks, gremlins and stormtroopers abound, with among the items sold a 'Batboat' - a snip at £15,000.

Finally as Halloween approaches, the Daily Mirror has a horror story from Newtownabbey's sewers, blocked by a frightening fatberg.

It seems a monstrous presence is down there - wet wipes.

You have been warned.