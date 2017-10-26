Image caption Nabeha Arnous says her family lived happily in the area before the attacks

A Syrian family living in west Belfast have appealed for attacks on their home to stop.

Police are treating the attacks as racially-motivated hate crime.

Stones, eggs and bottles have been thrown at their house.

Feras Arnous, his wife Nabeha, and their four daughters, live in Iris Court in the Beechmount area, having escaped war-torn Syria seeking a peaceful life.

Mrs Arnous said: "I want to tell them: 'Please stop it.'

"We don't do anything bad. I never hurt my neighbours. I never hurt anyone."

The attacks started eight months ago and have continued, on and off, ever since.

On one occasion, a group of youths came through the house's front door and shouted abuse.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Millions of refugees have fled the fighting in Syria

Police are investigating the latest attack on the home, on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a group of youths had been throwing stones.

"Police are treating this as a racially-motivated hate crime. Anyone who saw anything that could help with our investigation should contact police on the non-emergency number 101."