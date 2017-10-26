Image copyright other Image caption Charlotte Murray has not been in contact with her family since 2012

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman from Omagh who has been missing for five years.

Charlotte Murray, who was originally from County Tyrone but was living in Moy, was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012.

John Patrick Miller from Redford Park in Dungannon appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He faces one charge of committing murder of Charlotte Murray between 31 October and 1 November 2012.

The 46-year-old stood in the court dressed in a grey track suit, and only spoke briefly to confirm his name, date of birth and the fact they he understood the charge.

A detective sergeant said he believed he could connect him to the murder charge.

A defence solicitor said she had no questions for the detective, adding that there would be no application for bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody and will appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on 1 November.

Members of Charlotte Murray's family came into the court shortly before the brief hearing.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she appreciated all the family were there and acknowledged it was a difficult situation for them.

But she added that it was a court of law and warned that there should be no outbursts.

Image copyright Murray family Image caption Charlotte Murray is originally from Omagh but had lived in Moy

Charlotte Murray, who was single and worked in catering, had not been in contact with her family for several months before she was reported missing.

Her family described her as a free spirit who was independent by nature, but said her disappearance was out of character.

Her family had made a number of public appeals requesting information about her disappearance.

In the past they had released a photo, posters and leaflets.

They made a fresh appeal for information last week at police headquarters.