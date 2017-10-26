Aerospace firm Bombardier is planning to cut another 280 jobs at its NI operations, the Unite union has said.

It is the latest in a series of redundancies which form part of the company's five-year plan to cut costs and increase profitability.

Meanwhile, the oil field services firm, Schlumberger, is proposing to close its Newtownabbey plant next year putting more than 200 jobs at risk.

Last year, Bombardier cut 1,000 jobs in NI - about 20% of its local workforce.

In September it said a further 95 support staff would be made redundant.

The union said the latest job losses are "functional as opposed to operational" meaning losses will be concentrated outside the main production lines.

BBC News NI business and economic editor John Campbell said: "The company has faced severe financial pressure as cost overruns on its new C-Series jet drained cash out of the company.

"That pressure was eased last week when Airbus said it would take a majority stake in C-Series project with a view to buying it outright."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The history of Bombardier in Northern Ireland

Davy Thompson of Unite described the news as devastating and "premature".

"This news is all the more concerning as it comes despite management pronouncement that the Airbus acquisition of a 50.01% stake in the C-Series programme might result in a potential doubling of production on site," he said.

"Unite has highlighted the fact that Airbus paid nothing for this stake and that it will only come into effect in the second half of 2018.

"It means that the deal, while providing some hope for the C-Series in the future, has made little to no impact on the financial pressures faced by the company in the present."