A 65-year-old man had to climb out of a window of his County Down house after being attacked, robbed and locked in a bathroom.

He was confronted by three men at a property on the Rowantree Road in Dromore, at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

The man told police they were lying in wait for him in his bedroom.

The gang kicked him in the stomach and the groin, forced him to open his safe and locked him in his bathroom, before leaving.

The alarm was raised after the man, who lives alone, climbed out of his bathroom window and went to his neighbour's house.

A silver Rolex watch, a mixture of 17 Coalport and Royal Doulton ornaments were taken.

The PSNI said in a Facebook post: "The people behind this sickening incident are beyond contempt."