Charlotte Murray: Man charged with Omagh woman's murder
- 25 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 46-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Charlotte Murray, who has been missing for five years.
Ms Murray, who was originally from Omagh, County Tyrone, but had been living in Moy, was 34 when she was reported missing.
She has not been in contact with her family since late 2012.
The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates' court on Thursday.