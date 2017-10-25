Police find suspected firearm in Upper Springfield Road
Police have found a suspected firearm during a search operation in West Belfast.
It was found in the Upper Springfield Road.
It has been recovered and taken away for examination.
The road had been closed between Hannahstown Hill and Monagh bypass but has now reopened.