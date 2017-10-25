Image copyright CITY OF ARMAGH HIGH SCHOOL Image caption Lesley-Ann McCarragher was jogging along the Monaghan Road when she was struck by a vehicle

A 30-year-old man charged with causing the death of an Armagh teenager hit by a car is to be released from custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

Damien Paul McCann was granted bail over his alleged role in the collision which killed Lesley-Ann McCarragher 18 months ago.

The 19-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as she jogged along the Monaghan Road in April 2016.

Detectives have been investigating the alleged movements of two cars.

McCann, of Monaghan Road in Armagh, is one of two men charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces a second count of causing death by driving while uninsured. He was arrested this month after handing himself while efforts were being made to locate him.

At the time his lawyer stressed he had made a statement to police and believed he was only a witness.

McCann denies that his car struck Miss McCarragher.

'Devastating accident'

In court on Wednesday his lawyer argued that independent witnesses back his client's case.

Ruling on the application, the judge acknowledged it had been a "devastating accident".

He held that no legal distinction could be drawn between McCann and the co-accused who is out of custody.

"The other driver being on bail, it's inevitable that this driver should be given bail," he said.

"That's no reflection on the liability of the drivers, or one of them, it's simply a comment on how the courts are required to operate bail principles."

He ordered McCann to report to police twice a week and banned any contact with his co-accused.