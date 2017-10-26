Image copyright KatarzynaBialasiewicz Image caption The case has been brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission

The Supreme Court will complete its hearing on abortion law in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Supreme Court judges are being asked to consider whether the existing rules breach a woman's human rights.

In an unusual move, there will be evidence heard from the UN Human Rights Council.

There will also be legal argument about the circumstances in which the NI Human Rights Commission brought the case.

The seven Supreme Court Judges are not expected to deliver a ruling for some time.

The current law in Northern Ireland means abortion is illegal in all but the most restrictive of circumstances.

Those are when a woman's life is in danger or if continuing the pregnancy would result in mental or physical harm.

The appeal has been brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC), which argues the current law in Northern Ireland breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

However, Northern Ireland's Attorney General and lawyers for the Department of Justice have also been on their feet explaining why they consider the law in Northern Ireland is not incompatible with that convention.

Britain's 1967 Abortion Act, which provided a legal defence for carrying out abortions out in England, Scotland and Wales, was never extended to Northern Ireland, where abortion laws remain much stricter than the rest of the UK.

Timeline of NI abortion law challenges

Abortion law in Northern Ireland is based on the Offences against the Person Act 1861, which made it an offence to terminate a pregnancy.

In 1945, an exception was added to allow abortion in order to preserve the life of the mother.

Abortions are also allowed if continuing with the pregnancy will result in other serious physical or mental health effects.

The punishment for breaking the law remains life imprisonment.

This is a significant step in Northern Ireland's abortion law story, as the Supreme Court in London is the final court of appeal for all civil and criminal cases.

Image caption There is much media interest in the Supreme Court hearing

In June, the government announced that women from Northern Ireland would be able to access free abortions in England, but campaigners pointed out that the procedure was not only expense.

On Monday, the Minister for Women and Equalities, Justine Greening, announced a plan to cover travel costs to England in some "hardship cases".

It means women from Northern Ireland, whose income is less than approximately £15,300 per year, will be eligible to state support to pay for travel and accommodation if they choose to have an abortion in England.

Another full day of hearings is due on Thursday.