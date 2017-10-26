Cigarette case 'saved' soldier priest

Image caption Fr Bouchier's cigarette case which stopped a bullet and saved his life

A cigarette case that saved the life of a soldier priest in the First World War is to go on display at a new library in County Tyrone.

Fr Aloysius Bouchier, from County Waterford, was carrying the case when he ventured into No Man's Land to retrieve the wounded.

He was hit but the silver cigarette case took the force of the round and saved his life.

He was later awarded the Military Cross for bravery.

Image copyright Servite Order Image caption Fr Aloysius Bouchier got the military cross for bravery

The item is going on show in a new library built by the Servite Order of which Fr Bouchier was a member.

The £1.4m pound project is being launched at Benburb Priory, the Servites' home here.

It includes books, some of them dating back to the 16th century as well as archives relating to the order.

Image caption The oldest book in the collection dates back to 1588

The restoration of the priory's former stable block was supported by the heritage lottery fund.

Thousands of books had been sent to Benburb by the Servites for storage.

Some had been damaged over the years by damp or mould and major conservation work was undertaken.

Image caption The new £1.4m library got Heritage Lottery money

Paper conservator, Sean Madden, got the job of restoring the most important items.

Some were bound with leather or wood which posed a particular challenge.

"They've had to deal with the ravages of bad handling, insects, damp, bad light, you name it it has happened to them," he said.

Image caption Some of the books in the collection needed major restoration work

He said the oldest books were like "pieces of art" with their bindings and "wonderful paper and printing inside.

Fr Chris O'Brien said the Servite archive would be of interests to scholars.

It included minutes of meetings, financial records, "plans of things that were built and plans of things that were never built".

Image caption Fr Chris O'Brien of the Servite Order

The books include more than a hundred titles dealing with the O'Neills of Tyrone donated by a current clan chief Don Hugo O'Neill who lives in Portugal and the library has a section dealing with the family's history and links to the area.

Image caption The library includes books donated by the head of the O'Neill dynasty

But amongst the books not in the collection are some belonging to a former papal nuncio to Canada, Peregrine Stagni.

When he took up the job he asked for his personal items to be sent to him.

They were shipped from Southampton on the Titanic, and now lie at the bottom of the Atlantic.

The Servite archive in Rome has a letter in which he laments the loss of his books.