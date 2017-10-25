Image copyright PSNI Image caption Anne O'Neill was a 51-year-old mother of two

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother in Belfast at the weekend.

Anne O'Neill, a 51-year-old mother of two, was killed on Saturday morning.

She was found fatally injured in the back garden of her elderly parents' house in Ardmore Avenue, Finaghy.

Declan Kevin O'Neill, who is understood to work as a doctor and is from Malone Avenue in Belfast, denies the charge. No application for bail was made.

He spoke only once, to confirm he understood the charge against him.

A 23-year-old also arrested at the weekend was released on Monday evening on police bail, pending further inquiries.