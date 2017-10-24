Man charged over Laurence Shaw murder in Larne
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man has been charged with the murder of a 56-year-old from Larne, County Antrim.
Laurence Shaw was found in a house at Hillmount Gardens on 8 October.
The 39-year-old man is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
All charges will be reviewed by the PPS.