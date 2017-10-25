Image copyright KatarzynaBialasiewicz Image caption The case has been brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission

The appeal into Northern Ireland's abortion laws is continuing at the Supreme Court.

Judges are being asked to consider whether the existing law breaches human rights.

The current law means abortion is illegal in all but the most restrictive of circumstances.

Those are when a woman's life is in danger or if continuing the pregnancy would result in mental or physical harm.

On Wednesday a number of contributors in the case, called 'interveners,' will give their evidence.

Some will explain about why they believe the law is incompatible with human rights and others will explain their opposition to any change.

Also before the court will be Northern Ireland's Attorney General and lawyers for the Department of Justice arguing for the status quo.

Another full day of hearings is due on Thursday.

The appeal has been brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC), which argues the current law in Northern Ireland breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

Britain's 1967 Abortion Act, which provided a legal defence for carrying out abortions out in England, Scotland and Wales, was never extended to Northern Ireland, where abortion laws remain much stricter than the rest of the UK.

'Life imprisonment'

Abortion law in Northern Ireland is based on the Offences against the Person Act 1861, which made it an offence to terminate a pregnancy.

In 1945, an exception was added to allow abortion in order to preserve the life of the mother.

Abortions are also allowed if continuing with the pregnancy will result in other serious physical or mental health effects.

The punishment for breaking the law remains life imprisonment.

Timeline of NI abortion law challenges

Both the Attorney General and the DoJ will be responding to this week's Supreme Court hearing.

A coalition of healthcare charities and women's rights organisations are also intervening in the case.

This is a significant step in Northern Ireland's abortion law story, as the Supreme Court in London is the final court of appeal for all civil and criminal cases.

Image caption There is much media interest in the Supreme Court hearing

In June, the government announced that women from Northern Ireland would be able to access free abortions in England, but campaigners pointed out that the procedure was not only expense.

On Monday, the Minister for Women and Equalities, Justine Greening, announced a plan to cover travel costs to England in some "hardship cases".

It means women from Northern Ireland, whose income is less than approximately £15,300 per year, will be eligible to state support to pay for travel and accommodation if they choose to have an abortion in England.