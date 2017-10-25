Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Chris Heaton-Harris is facing calls to explain why he wanted the information

Ulster University (UU) and Queen's University (QUB) have both confirmed they are responding to a letter from a Conservative MP regarding staff who teach Brexit courses.

Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to UK universities asking for names of professors who taught courses on Brexit.

The MP for Daventry also asked for the content of the lectures to be provided.

His letter, written earlier in October, was published by The Guardian.

In it, he asked universities "to supply me with the names of professors at your establishment who are involved in the teaching of European affairs, with particular reference to Brexit".

"Furthermore, if I could be provided with a copy of the syllabus and links to the online lectures which relate to this area I would be much obliged," the letter continued.

Image copyright PA Image caption The letter has been sent to universities across the UK

His letter has been criticised by some universities and the Conservative peer Lord Patten, who called it "idiotic and offensive".

However, the Commons leader Andrea Leadsom insisted the letter was "a fairly courteous request".

QUB said that they had responded to Mr Heaton-Harris "indicating that we have a number of academics engaged in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the broad areas of Politics and Law which cover various aspects of European Affairs".

Meanwhile, UU said that a response was in the process of being drafted.

