Image caption The Equality Commission supported Helen Scott's case

A woman who had a phrase of "clear sectarian significance" shouted at her at work has been awarded £20,000 by an industrial tribunal.

Helen Scott was the only Catholic employee at plumbing firm Stevenson & Reid's east Belfast showroom.

A colleague shouted "Tiochfaidh ár lá" - an Irish republican slogan which means "Our day will come" - at her.

Ms Scott, 52, worked for the company from August 2011 until August 2015, when she resigned.

The Fair Employment Tribunal found Ms Scott was "discriminated against, harassed and victimised on the grounds of her religious belief or political opinion and constructively unfairly dismissed".

Ms Scott's line manager, a director, had found out that he was to attend a meeting in her place.

He shouted and swore at her in front of her colleagues and shouted "Tiocfaidh ar lá" into her face, in what Ms Scott found "a menacing manner".

Ms Scott said she was "stunned and embarrassed" by the use of that phrase in front of other members of staff and she was "anxious and upset" about the incident.

In its decision, the tribunal found that the phrase "has a clear sectarian significance".

"This can only be a threat and is somewhat menacing given that the claimant was the only Catholic working in the showroom," it said.

"The line manager chose to use a phrase with an obvious and acknowledged sectarian significance."

The panel concluded "that the ground for the offensive treatment of the claimant… was her religion or political opinion" and that her line manager was therefore guilty of harassment.

Customer complaints

Ms Scott made a formal complaint in August 2015.

The tribunal noted that the respondents initiated an investigation into customer complaints against Ms Scott after she raised her grievance.

It noted that none of the complaints being investigated were contemporaneous and related to events that were between six and 12 months old.

It said "no attempt was made to gather the details and evaluate the complaints so that an investigation would be fair for the person to be investigated".

The tribunal concluded that "the reason for the initiation of an investigation process was the claimant's complaint.

Ms Scott went on sick leave from the Prince Regent Road branch in August 2015.

A recorded delivery letter for sick absence without notification, accusing her of breaking her contract, was sent while the company knew a medical certificate was en-route.

The tribunal found that the investigation, along with the treatment she subsequently received during her sick leave, constituted victimisation.

It found that the principal reason for Ms Scott's resignation was the breach of the implied term of trust and confidence and that Ms Scott had suffered an unfair constructive dismissal.

'Intimidating'

After the decision, Ms Scott said she was "very relieved" the process was over.

"It has been an extremely stressful time for me and my family," she said.

"The shock of being singled out for sectarian abuse in front of colleagues was incredibly intimidating.

"It was the company's duty to protect me from harassment in the workplace, and yet when I raised a complaint, it was anything but protective and instead victimised me for having done so.

"It was intent on terminating my employment one way or the other and also on ruining my reputation in the process.

"Another deciding factor was that I wanted to try and ensure that Stevenson & Reid did not subject anyone else to the treatment I has afforded to me and that its practices would be brought under scrutiny."

Dr Michael Wardlow, Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission, said: "In this decision, the Fair Employment Tribunal has acknowledged the serious effects sectarian harassment can have on individuals and workplaces.

"This incident of shouting a phrase with a 'clear sectarian significance' should have been dealt with properly at the time.

"This employer had no written equal opportunities policy."