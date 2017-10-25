Image copyright PSNI/Getty Creative Image caption Two events specifically aimed at members of the LGBT community will be held in Belfast and Newry

The PSNI is to hold a number of recruitment events for members of the LGBT community for the first time.

Three information evenings will be held early next month. The move has been welcomed by gay, lesbian and transgender support groups.

The PSNI launched a recruitment drive on Monday, aiming to employ 300 new officers by the end of March next year.

Two events specifically aimed at members of the LGBT community will be held in Belfast and Newry.

They have been organised in conjunction with the Rainbow Project, which has welcomed the development.

"We think it's great," said Gavin Boyd, policy manager for the group.

"We have been working in partnership with the PSNI on how they can engage with the LGBT community for more than 10 years now.

"We encourage LGBT people to become involved in all public sector organisations at all levels," he added.

A separate event for people who identify as transgender will be held in Belfast.

'Tensions'

It has been organised in partnership with SAIL NI, a support organisation for families of transgender and gender variant people.

Ellen Murray, a director with the group, has welcomed the initiative.

"There have been historical and contemporary tensions between the trans community and the police and this will help build bridges and some trust," she said.

"This goes some way to demonstrating a commitment to taking diversity and inclusion seriously."

In a statement, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris said: "As part of our ongoing engagement towards under-represented groups within our organisation we have been working closely with a number of external agencies and we will be holding a number of information sessions regarding our current recruitment campaign.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to ensuring our workforce is totally representative of the community we serve and that we are seen as an employer of choice."

Two months ago, the gay pride parade in Belfast included uniformed PSNI officers for the first time.

Three PSNI vehicles were also on the streets bearing a Pride message.

The 'Policing with Pride' liveried PSNI vehicles were also used at Pride events in Newry and Londonderry.