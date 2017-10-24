Image caption Police at the scene near Rasharkin on Sunday

A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the sudden death of a man near Rasharkin, County Antrim, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The body of the man, who was in his 50s, was found at an address on Townhill Road at about 10:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said they are treating the death as "suspicious".

The man who died is believed to be a foreign national.

Detectives have reiterated their appeal to anyone who was in the Townhill Road area between 10:00 on Saturday and 10:00 on Sunday to contact them.