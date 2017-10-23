Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Oisín McGrath died in hospital in February 2015

A man has admitted the unlawful killing of a teenage boy in a school playground incident in County Fermanagh in 2015.

Oisín McGrath, 13, died four days after suffering serious head injuries at St Michael's College in Enniskillen.

Francis McDermott was a sixth-form pupil at the school at the time and was charged with manslaughter this year.

Image caption Francis McDermott had previously denied the manslaughter of Oisín McGrath

Now 20, McDermott, from Camphill Park in Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh, changed his plea during a short hearing at Dungannon Crown Court on Monday.

His solicitor had asked for him to be re-arraigned on the charge of manslaughter.

When it was put to him, the engineering university student replied: "Guilty."

Image copyright St Columban's PS Image caption Oisín McGrath was from Belcoo in County Fermanagh

The court ordered pre-sentence reports to be compiled.

There will also be a victim impact statement from Oisín McGrath's parents, who were in court for the hearing.

McDermott will be sentenced at the end of next month.

He was released on continuing bail, but the judge said that was no indication of how he would ultimately deal with the case.