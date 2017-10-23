Image copyright other Image caption Charlotte Murray was reported missing in May 2013

Police investigating the disappearance of Charlotte Murray, who has been missing for five years, have arrested a man on suspicion of her murder.

Ms Murray, from Omagh, County Tyrone, has not been in contact with her family since 2012.

Police have said they believe she was murdered.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Dungannon on Monday morning. He is being questioned at the town's police station.

Image copyright Murray family Image caption Charlotte Murray is originally from Omagh but had lived in Moy

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said: "Charlotte has been missing for five years and her family miss her and deserve and need to know what happened to her."

Ms Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in May 2013.

She was originally from Omagh, but had been living in Moy.