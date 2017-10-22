Cars damaged in 'racially motivated' attacks in Belfast
Three vehicles have been set alight in Belfast, which police believe is a "racially motivated" hate crime.
Shortly before 04:15 BST on Sunday, police received a report that a car on Florida Street had been set on fire.
Around the same time police on patrol in the area of Wayland Street discovered a small fire on the bonnet of a parked car.
A short time later, police received a report that a car parked in Carlingford Street had also been set on fire.
The car was extensively damaged.
Police are investigating a link between the incidents and are treating them as "racially motivated hate crimes."