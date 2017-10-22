Man attacked in 'serious assault' in Londonderry
22 October 2017
Northern Ireland
A man in his 30's has suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted by a gang in Londonderry.
Police were called following reports of a fight between a number of men in Newmarket Street after 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Newmarket Street remains closed.