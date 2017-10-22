Northern Ireland

Man attacked in 'serious assault' in Londonderry

Newmarket Street cordoned off
Image caption Newmarket Street in the city centre remains closed

A man in his 30's has suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted by a gang in Londonderry.

Police were called following reports of a fight between a number of men in Newmarket Street after 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Newmarket Street remains closed.

