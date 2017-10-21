Body of woman is found in Finaghy
- 21 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
The body of a woman in her 50s has been found in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy in Belfast.
Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
The body of the woman was discovered on Saturday morning.
Ardmore Avenue has been cordoned off while the scene is being examined.